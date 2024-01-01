https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581766Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRustam and Isfandiyar Begin Their Combat", Folio 461v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581766View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 792 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2310 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2466 x 3736 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRustam and Isfandiyar Begin Their Combat", Folio 461v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More