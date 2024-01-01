rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581768
The Coup against Usurper Shah", Folio 745v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Coup against Usurper Shah", Folio 745v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581768

View License

The Coup against Usurper Shah", Folio 745v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More