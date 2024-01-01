rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581775
Kai Khusrau Rides Bihzad for the First Time", Folio 212r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581775

View License

