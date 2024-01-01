https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581778Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYazdigird II Accedes to the Throne", Folio 592r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581778View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2364 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2570 x 3805 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYazdigird II Accedes to the Throne", Folio 592r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More