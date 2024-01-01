rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581784
Sufarai's Victory over the Haital", Folio 595v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Sufarai's Victory over the Haital", Folio 595v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

