https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581798Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Iranians Mourn Farud and Jarira", Folio 236r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581798View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 804 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2344 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2455 x 3666 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Iranians Mourn Farud and Jarira", Folio 236r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More