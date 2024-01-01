rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581798
The Iranians Mourn Farud and Jarira", Folio 236r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Iranians Mourn Farud and Jarira", Folio 236r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581798

View License

The Iranians Mourn Farud and Jarira", Folio 236r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More