https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581802
Nushirvan Promulgates His Reforms", Folio 602v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Nushirvan Promulgates His Reforms", Folio 602v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

