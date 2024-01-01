rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Tahmuras Defeats the Divs", Folio 23v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
View public domain image source

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581805

View License

