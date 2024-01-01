rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581815
Buzurjmihr Appears at Nushirvan's Fifth Assembly", Folio 622r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Buzurjmihr Appears at Nushirvan's Fifth Assembly", Folio 622r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581815

View License

Buzurjmihr Appears at Nushirvan's Fifth Assembly", Folio 622r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More