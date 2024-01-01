rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581819
The Night Battle of Kai Khusrau and Afrasiyab", Folio367v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Night Battle of Kai Khusrau and Afrasiyab", Folio367v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581819

View License

The Night Battle of Kai Khusrau and Afrasiyab", Folio367v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More