https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581823
Nushirvan Greets the Khaqan's Daughter", Folio 633v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9581823

