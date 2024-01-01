https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581831Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFaridun Embraces Manuchihr", Folio 59v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581831View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 824 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1768 x 2574 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFaridun Embraces Manuchihr", Folio 59v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More