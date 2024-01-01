rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581831
Faridun Embraces Manuchihr", Folio 59v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Faridun Embraces Manuchihr", Folio 59v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581831

View License

Faridun Embraces Manuchihr", Folio 59v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More