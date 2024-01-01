rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581847
Ceasar Captive Before Shapur II", Folio 543r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ceasar Captive Before Shapur II", Folio 543r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581847

View License

Ceasar Captive Before Shapur II", Folio 543r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More