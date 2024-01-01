https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581859Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGiv Avenges Bahram by Slaying Tazhav", Folio 248r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581859View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 794 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2316 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2495 x 3770 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGiv Avenges Bahram by Slaying Tazhav", Folio 248r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More