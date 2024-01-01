rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581867
Siyavush Recounts His Nightmare to Farangis", Folio 195r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim…
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581867

View License

