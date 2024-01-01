rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581889
The Combat of Rustam and Ashkabus", Folio 268v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Combat of Rustam and Ashkabus", Folio 268v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581889

View License

The Combat of Rustam and Ashkabus", Folio 268v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More