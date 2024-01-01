rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581894
Rudaba Makes a Ladder of Her Tresses", Folio 72v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Rudaba Makes a Ladder of Her Tresses", Folio 72v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581894

View License

