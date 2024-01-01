rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581904
Rustam Blames Kai Kavus for the Death of Siyavush", Folio 202v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rustam Blames Kai Kavus for the Death of Siyavush", Folio 202v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581904

View License

Rustam Blames Kai Kavus for the Death of Siyavush", Folio 202v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More