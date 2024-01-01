https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581904Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRustam Blames Kai Kavus for the Death of Siyavush", Folio 202v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581904View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 799 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2329 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2497 x 3752 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRustam Blames Kai Kavus for the Death of Siyavush", Folio 202v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More