https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581905Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManuchihr Welcomes Sam but Orders War upon Mihrab", Folio 80v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581905View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 809 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2359 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2518 x 3736 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadManuchihr Welcomes Sam but Orders War upon Mihrab", Folio 80v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More