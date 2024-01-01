rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582273
Print of a Kabuki Dancer from the Maiden of the Dojoji Temple (Musume Dojoji) by Utagawa Toyokuni
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9582273

