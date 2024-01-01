rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582330
[Photo Collage: Woman on Ladder, Holding Spyglass with Man Holding Ladder, and Dog Standing on Hind Legs] by Juan Pedro…
[Photo Collage: Woman on Ladder, Holding Spyglass with Man Holding Ladder, and Dog Standing on Hind Legs] by Juan Pedro Chabalgoity (Uruguayan, 1848–1909)

