rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582351
Rat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunman
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunman

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9582351

View License

Rat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunman

More