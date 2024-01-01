https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9582357View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1061 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3094 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3266 x 3694 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo ShunmanMore