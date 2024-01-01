rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582379
Design for a Valance in the Style of Louis XVI with Bundles and Garlands of Flowers and an Ornamental Frame with a Tiger Face, Anonymous, French, 19th century

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
View License

