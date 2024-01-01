rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Yashima Gakutei

View public domain image source

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9582382

View License

