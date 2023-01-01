https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9583149Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Monet's Boy riding on pony tricycle sticker with white border, transparent background MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9583149View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3038 x 3038 pxCompatible with :PNG Monet's Boy riding on pony tricycle sticker with white border, transparent background More