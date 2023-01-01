https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584933Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextWomen's plus size mockup, cool fashion design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 9584933View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 199.11 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Women's plus size mockup, cool fashion design psdMore