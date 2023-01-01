rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585737
Greek Slave png sculpture by Hiram Powers, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Greek Slave png sculpture by Hiram Powers, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
9585737

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Greek Slave png sculpture by Hiram Powers, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More