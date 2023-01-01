rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9586076
Businessman png holding megaphone, vintage, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Design
Save
Custom Text

Businessman png holding megaphone, vintage, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
9586076

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Businessman png holding megaphone, vintage, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More