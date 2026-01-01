Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageginter graphicvintage patent public domainnew yorkartcigarettesbuildingsvintagepublic domainPatent Office in Washington, from the General Government and State Capitol Buildings series (N14) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & GinterView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 662 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2788 x 1539 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare