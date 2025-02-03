Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaul preachingpeter paul rubenscatholic priest paintingwatercolorfarm paintingcatholic church paintingcatholic churchcatholic painting sermonA Sermon in a Village Church by Peter Paul RubensView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 879 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3789 x 2775 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGod is love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939404/god-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTitle Page (1630) by Paulus Pontius, Sir Peter Paul Rubens and Alexander Voet Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10008728/title-page-1630-paulus-pontius-sir-peter-paul-rubens-and-alexander-voetFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736529/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandria by Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969322/saint-catherine-alexandria-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622887/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Francis by Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962153/saint-francis-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736524/palm-sunday-sermon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMeeting of King Ferdinand of Hungary and the Cardinal-Infante Ferdinand of Spain at Nördlingen by Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263829/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713843/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView licenseNine Heads (1630) by Paulus Pontius and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10008690/nine-heads-1630-paulus-pontius-and-sir-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531980/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProcession in the Old Catholic Church in The Hague (1881) by Isaac Israelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743157/procession-the-old-catholic-church-the-hague-1881-isaac-israelsFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736527/palm-sunday-sermon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilenus Accompanied by a Satyr and a Faun (1635) by Christoffel Jegher and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10009834/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseWorship night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939401/worship-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHercules Fighting the Fury and the Discord (1630) by Christoffel Jegher and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10008651/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11011705/palm-sunday-sermon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Drunken Silenus (c. 1635) by Schelte Adams Bolswert and Sir Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10009280/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107616/palm-sunday-sermon-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Teresa of ávila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086234/image-peter-paul-rubens-purgatory-jesus-paintingFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622847/palm-sunday-sermon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7464930/mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11619679/palm-sunday-sermon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe antique sculpture 'Belvedere Antinous', seen from the fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821774/the-antique-sculpture-belvedere-antinous-seen-from-the-frontFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622714/palm-sunday-sermon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHalf-running woman, after 'Lucretia'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809790/half-running-woman-after-lucretiaFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939594/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Garden of Love (right portion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219647/the-garden-love-right-portionFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality & faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765939/spirituality-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Garden of Love (left portion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219641/the-garden-love-left-portionFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161714/palm-sunday-sermon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe front of the antique sculpture 'Belvedere Antinous' seen half turned to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821532/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727054/together-pray-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe betrothal of the virgin mary, Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897410/the-betrothal-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711791/palm-sunday-sermon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaints Peter and Paul in a vestibulehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222294/saints-peter-and-paul-vestibuleFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939592/together-pray-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTitle Page for D. De Aedo y Gallert, El...Viaje del Infante Cardenal... (1635) by Ignatius Cornelis Marinus and Sir Peter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10009863/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890008/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe naked man in the right foreground of 'Abraham and Melchizedek'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922163/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license