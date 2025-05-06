Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechinatang dynastychineseintimate drawingtangchinese art treechinese paintingchinese building sketchThe Pavilion of Prince Teng by Tang DiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 596 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3891 x 1931 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChinese culture Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826259/chinese-culture-facebook-post-templateView licenseFishing in River Country at Blossom Timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167065/fishing-river-country-blossom-timeFree Image from public domain licenseChinese culture poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView licenseTraveling through Snow-Covered Mountainshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315137/traveling-through-snow-covered-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese restaurant Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826244/chinese-restaurant-facebook-post-templateView licenseReturning Fishermenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304609/returning-fishermenFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704270/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView licenseSong of the Stone Drumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305576/song-the-stone-drumsFree Image from public domain licenseQingming festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13640618/qingming-festival-facebook-post-templateView licensePoem on retirementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304922/poem-retirementFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13093246/china-travel-poster-templateView licenseFour anecdotes from the life of Wang Xizhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305193/four-anecdotes-from-the-life-wang-xizhiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787502/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licensePoems on painting plum blossoms and bamboohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311028/poems-painting-plum-blossoms-and-bambooFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103634/explore-asia-poster-templateView licenseLetter to Liang Zhongrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087800/letter-liang-zhongrenFree Image from public domain licenseChinese art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444261/chinese-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Summer Idyllhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8299839/summer-idyllFree Image from public domain licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274870/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseBamboo and rockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304391/bamboo-and-rockFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275140/china-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseInk bamboohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144979/ink-bambooFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505372/visit-china-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSeated bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8331854/seated-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138190/new-year-special-poster-templateView licenseCouplet on an Autumn Skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313075/couplet-autumn-skyFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608523/china-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape after a poem by Wang Weihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305004/landscape-after-poem-wang-weiFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117896/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Four Seasonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8300599/the-four-seasonsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117514/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseLetter to Li Ziyuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087784/letter-ziyuanFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarewell at the Bridge of the Hanging Rainbowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8278074/farewell-the-bridge-the-hanging-rainbowFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSwallowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8200251/swallowsFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505337/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClearing after Rain over Streams and Mountains by Wang Huihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241120/clearing-after-rain-over-streams-and-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505367/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter Journey in the Northhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294680/winter-journey-the-northFree Image from public domain license