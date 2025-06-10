rawpixel
Christ Healing the Sick
christpublic domain christ healingpublic domain oil paintingpersonartvintagepublic domainpaintings
Community garden week post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872307/community-garden-week-post-templateView license
The Adoration of the Shepherds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135561/the-adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Surprised, or Infidelity Found Out by Christian Wilhelm Ernst Dietrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184864/image-art-weimar-1712-1774-dresden-infidelityFree Image from public domain license
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300224/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Saint Francis Reading
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145565/saint-francis-readingFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
The Satyr and the Peasant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132284/the-satyr-and-the-peasantFree Image from public domain license
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Study of a Plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084910/study-plantFree Image from public domain license
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Satyr and Peasants by Christian Wilhelm Ernst Dietrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9286142/satyr-and-peasants-christian-wilhelm-ernst-dietrichFree Image from public domain license
Support group Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486930/support-group-instagram-post-templateView license
small, dark landscape; figures at left; monument with urn on top at center; buildings and mountains distance right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7458335/image-art-buildings-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
A stormy landscape, 1712 - 1774, Christian Wilhelm Ernst Dietrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864276/stormy-landscape-1712-1774Free Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Two Men Contemplating the Moon by Caspar David Friedrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612696/two-men-contemplating-the-moon-caspar-david-friedrichFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Storm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800705/stormFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
The Muleteers' Inn (1712-1774) by Christian Wilhelm Ernst Dietrich and Pieter van Laer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016647/image-animal-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686918/bible-study-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Man with a Rosary by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611975/portrait-man-with-rosary-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762443/spiritual-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Peasant Girl with a White Headcloth by Wilhelm Leibl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613495/peasant-girl-with-white-headcloth-wilhelm-leiblFree Image from public domain license
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView license
Christ before Pilate; The Resurrection by Ludwig Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613602/christ-before-pilate-the-resurrection-ludwig-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Holy week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602854/holy-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Baron Alexander von Humboldt (1769–1859) by Julius Schrader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613263/baron-alexander-von-humboldt-1769andndash1859-julius-schraderFree Image from public domain license
The last supper Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView license
A man with a turban
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760506/man-with-turbanFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Gothic Windows in the Ruins of the Monastery at Oybin by Carl Gustav Carus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612675/gothic-windows-the-ruins-the-monastery-oybin-carl-gustav-carusFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Johann I (1468–1532), the Constant, Elector of Saxony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611980/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Friedrich III (1463–1525), the Wise, Elector of Saxony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611968/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
A man with a beret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816723/man-with-beretFree Image from public domain license