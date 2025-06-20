Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageblackworkfrench patternvintage french patternpublic domainornamentornamental corneroval ornamentcorner ornamentBlackwork Print with an Oval at Center Flanked by Pendants Hanging from Foliate Scrolls, from a Series of Blackwork Prints for Goldsmiths' Work by Etienne CarteronView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2527 x 3334 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseBlackwork Print with Three Crosses and Foliate Scrolls, from a Series of Blackwork Prints for Goldsmiths' 