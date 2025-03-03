rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Direct Fire, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Save
Edit Image
ginter graphicvintage fashion cardswomens parasolpostcardfashion lithographscigarette cards parasol seriescigarettes issued
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eyes Right, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Eyes Right, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612159/image-vintage-postcard-womens-parasol-ginter-graphicFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Present Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Present Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612012/image-ginter-graphic-cigarette-cards-parasol-series-1888Free Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
Support Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Support Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612008/image-ginter-graphic-fashion-cigarette-cards-parasol-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fatigue Dress, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Fatigue Dress, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612143/image-lace-public-domain-womens-fashionFree Image from public domain license
Woman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Woman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress Parade, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Dress Parade, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612010/image-cigarette-cards-parasol-series-womens-ginter-graphicFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Aim, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Aim, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611989/image-ginter-graphic-ephemera-cigarette-cards-parasol-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Right About, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Right About, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611992/image-ginter-graphic-cigarette-cards-parasol-series-1888Free Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Stack Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Stack Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612151/image-parasol-ginter-graphic-cigarette-cards-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Order Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Order Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612132/image-ginter-graphic-cigarette-cards-parasol-series-1888Free Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669285/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Reserve, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Reserve, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612120/image-cigarette-cards-parasol-series-ginter-graphic-1888Free Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView license
Advance, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Advance, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612000/image-ginter-graphic-vintage-fashion-cigarette-cards-parasol-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art people element set, customizable design
Vintage art people element set, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Halt, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Halt, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612116/image-fashion-vintage-clothing-cigarette-cards-parasol-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage romantic postcard mockup, customizable design
Vintage romantic postcard mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20812759/vintage-romantic-postcard-mockup-customizable-designView license
Ready, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Ready, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612179/image-ginter-graphic-fashion-cigarette-cards-parasol-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Right Dress, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Right Dress, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612017/image-ginter-graphic-womens-parasol-cigarette-cards-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Gender equality Instagram post template
Gender equality Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118519/gender-equality-instagram-post-templateView license
Orderly, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Orderly, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612187/image-ginter-graphic-cigarette-cards-parasol-series-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reverse Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Reverse Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611996/image-ginter-graphic-postcard-cigarette-cards-parasol-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Parade Rest, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Parade Rest, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612002/image-vintage-postcard-cigarette-cards-parasol-series-ginter-graphicFree Image from public domain license
Vintage shop Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724060/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eyes Front, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
Eyes Front, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183584/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage set elements, customizable design
Vintage collage set elements, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Common Time March, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Common Time March, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918868/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template, original art illustration from M. Renaud, editable design
New collection poster template, original art illustration from M. Renaud, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542401/image-person-art-vintageView license
Patrol, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Patrol, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183587/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license