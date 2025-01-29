rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshō
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawa
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke II in the Role of Daito-no-miya Disguised as a Komuso by Katsukawa Shunshō
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshō
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai of High Rank by Katsukawa Shunshō
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Danjuro V in a Shibaraku Role
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II and Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Second Yamashita Kinsaku (1733–1790) by Katsukawa Shunshō
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Danjuro V, in chain-mail by Katsukawa Shunshō
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Danzo IV in the Role of a Samurai
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I by Katsukawa Shunshō
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Chinzei Hachiro in the Drama Kite Kaeru nishiki no wakayagi" by Katsukawa Shunshō
Japan exhibition poster template
Yamashita Kinsaku II by Katsukawa Shunshō
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Bando Matataro as Umewomaru in the Drama "Sugewara denju tenarai Kagami"
Japan poster template
Nakamura Rikō by Katsukawa Shunshō
Art studio exhibition poster template
Nakamura Nakazo I
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Actors Ichikawa Danjuro I (right) 1660–1704 and Nakamura Denkuro II (left) 1719–1777 in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa…
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Third Segawa Kikunojō as Ochiyo and Bando Mitsugorō as Hanbei by Katsukawa Shunshō
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Danjūrō V as Kūdo no Suketsune, and Nakamura Rikō as Oiso no Tora
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Iwai Hanshirō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
