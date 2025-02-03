Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesogatorii kiyomitsupaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo as the Peddler Soga no Juro Sukenari by Torii KiyomitsuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 563 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1809 x 3859 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612141/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-yorimasa-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Onoya Matsusuke, in Female Robe of O-Kane, Adjusts the Comb in His Hair by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612336/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimitsu in Role of Kumenosuke by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612328/the-actor-sanogawa-ichimitsu-role-kumenosuke-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241657/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612167/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese temples blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052638/japanese-temples-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612823/the-actor-otani-hiroemon-iii-fish-peddler-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseViewing the Bush Clover at Hagidera by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611631/viewing-the-bush-clover-hagidera-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667950/mount-fuji-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Warriorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612188/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-warriorFree Image from public domain licenseNew video blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052637/new-video-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Actor Tohimura Kamezo as a Warrior by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612176/the-actor-tohimura-kamezo-warrior-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612799/unidentified-actor-stands-with-open-fan-his-hand-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II Holding a Smoking Pipehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133078/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-holding-smoking-pipeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345812/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Kataoka Nizaemon in Ceremonial Robes of Green and Pink, Drawing His Sword by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185966/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933465/travel-japan-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Brine Maidens of Suma (Shiokumi, Suma) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612630/the-brine-maidens-suma-shiokumi-suma-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseŌi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611638/utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene in Nakasu, a District of Edo by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611807/scene-nakasu-district-edo-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Danjuro III as an Itinerant Peddlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160423/the-actor-danjuro-iii-itinerant-peddlerFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Young People by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612252/two-young-people-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license