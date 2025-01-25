Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagekabukiperspectivestar map public domainfamily crestvintage actorsmount fujistagejapanese woodblock new yearsPerpsective View (uki-e) of a Kabuki Theatre, with a Performance of The Crest Patterns of the Soga Brothers and Nagoya Sanza (Mon-zukushi Nagoya Soga) by Okumura MasanobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 847 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3937 x 2780 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMount Fuji Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573219/mount-fuji-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn Actor With a Rack of Wigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161645/actor-with-rack-wigsFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000410/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourtesan and Her Maidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241712/courtesan-and-her-maidFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653376/visit-japan-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseActors by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612373/actors-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531830/discover-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Dancing Girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133250/the-dancing-girlFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531829/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThree Courtesans Weaving Silkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491071/three-courtesans-weaving-silkFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Ryokan Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622322/japanese-ryokan-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCooling Off at Ryogoku in Edohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226908/cooling-off-ryogoku-edoFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531822/discover-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Girls Under Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226901/two-girls-under-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970023/discover-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRiver of Omue and Bridge of Odahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8196130/river-omue-and-bridge-odaFree Image from public domain licenseHokuasai's editable Mount Fuji From Mizukubo. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remasted by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926911/png-1800s-19th-century-antiqueView licenseA Daimyo Talking to One of His Retainershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186114/daimyo-talking-one-his-retainersFree Image from public domain licenseExplore asia app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612522/explore-asia-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePheasants by Hishikawa Moronobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612226/pheasants-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDanjuro as a Youth with a Toy Horse under Plum Blossomshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226899/danjuro-youth-with-toy-horse-under-plum-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseBando Hikosaburo as Hanaregoma Chokichi Holding His Black Horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186141/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWabi-sabi Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255720/wabi-sabi-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseParody of the Tale of Young Man Lu: A Fisherman Dreaminghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199924/parody-the-tale-young-man-lu-fisherman-dreamingFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255723/japan-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTakasago Harbor by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612739/takasago-harbor-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255724/japan-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Loyal League (Chushingura)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612376/the-loyal-league-chushinguraFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743103/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseIkunojo III as Chiyosaki Striking the Chozubachi; a Shower of Gold Coin Flies by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612352/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V as Kudo Suketsune, Richly Attired, Leaning on His Sword by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612383/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWabi-sabi blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255719/wabi-sabi-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Lady Taking a Lesson on the Shamisen by Nishikawa Sukenobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612259/young-lady-taking-lesson-the-shamisen-nishikawa-sukenobuFree Image from public domain licenseWabi-sabi Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255721/wabi-sabi-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCraneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186115/cranesFree Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255722/japan-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from The Tale of Genji: Chapter 4, "Evening Face" (Yūgao)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249235/scene-from-the-tale-genji-chapter-evening-face-yugaoFree Image from public domain license