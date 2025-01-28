rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
Save
Edit Image
japanese geishageishageisha printpaperanimalbirdpersonart
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612218/atago-hill-shiba-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Kabuki Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III and Courtesans
The Kabuki Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III and Courtesans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115756/the-kabuki-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-and-courtesansFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611672/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948447/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Courtesan Wakakusa of the Chōjiya Brothel, and Attendants Asano and Midori, from the series “A Pattern Book of the…
The Courtesan Wakakusa of the Chōjiya Brothel, and Attendants Asano and Midori, from the series “A Pattern Book of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185978/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612271/ashinoyu-spring-hakone-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611654/enjoying-the-evening-cool-nakasu-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611810/scene-the-drama-oakinai-hiru-ga-koshima-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Geisha Preceded by a Maid Carrying a Lantern
Two Geisha Preceded by a Maid Carrying a Lantern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186074/two-geisha-preceded-maid-carrying-lanternFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Geisha of the Tachibana Street
Geisha of the Tachibana Street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120093/geisha-the-tachibana-streetFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Women Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
Women Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611803/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
A Man with a Boy and a Geisha Visiting the Kinryusan Temple
A Man with a Boy and a Geisha Visiting the Kinryusan Temple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185929/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Group of Six Geisha Under the Cherry Trees on Gotenyama by Torii Kiyonaga
Group of Six Geisha Under the Cherry Trees on Gotenyama by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185967/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage traditional Japanese woman remix poster
Vintage traditional Japanese woman remix poster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333023/vintage-traditional-japanese-woman-remix-posterView license
The Peony Show
The Peony Show
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241159/the-peony-showFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Scene from a Drama
Scene from a Drama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612326/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohiro
Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612325/sanogawa-ichimatsu-the-role-otsuru-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943950/customizable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Kabuki Actor Matsumoto Kōshirō IV
The Kabuki Actor Matsumoto Kōshirō IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124020/the-kabuki-actor-matsumoto-koshiroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943623/editable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Salt Maidens Murusame and Matsukaze
The Salt Maidens Murusame and Matsukaze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185933/the-salt-maidens-murusame-and-matsukazeFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8436301/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ishimura Kamezo Holding an Umbrella over the Actor Nakamura Kiyozo, as the Courtesan Matsuyama by Ishikawa Toyonobu
The Actor Ishimura Kamezo Holding an Umbrella over the Actor Nakamura Kiyozo, as the Courtesan Matsuyama by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612148/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7744002/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Geishas and a Maid by Kitao Shigemasa
Two Geishas and a Maid by Kitao Shigemasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611655/two-geishas-and-maid-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain license