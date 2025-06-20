rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Scene from the Drama Matsu wa tai fusuma no wakesato" by Torii Kiyomitsu
Save
Edit Image
japanese public domainpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawing
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene from a Drama
Scene from a Drama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612326/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611810/scene-the-drama-oakinai-hiru-ga-koshima-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611654/enjoying-the-evening-cool-nakasu-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612271/ashinoyu-spring-hakone-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Women Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
Women Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611803/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611672/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant poster template
Seafood restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752376/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView license
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612218/atago-hill-shiba-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612147/two-courtesans-and-geisha-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohiro
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612341/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Chinzei Hachiro in the Drama Kite Kaeru nishiki no wakayagi" by Katsukawa Shunshō
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Chinzei Hachiro in the Drama Kite Kaeru nishiki no wakayagi" by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611646/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene from an Unidentified Drama by Utagawa Toyokuni
Scene from an Unidentified Drama by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611623/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō II as a Komuso in the Role of Sōga no Gorō Tokimune
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō II as a Komuso in the Role of Sōga no Gorō Tokimune
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139473/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-komuso-the-role-soga-goro-tokimuneFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nichiren in Snow at Tsukahara, Sodo Province
Nichiren in Snow at Tsukahara, Sodo Province
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611759/nichiren-snow-tsukahara-sodo-provinceFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
The Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612356/the-oiran-chozan-chojiya-from-the-series-love-letters-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
The Actor Arashi Wakano
The Actor Arashi Wakano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612157/the-actor-arashi-wakanoFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Iwai Hanshiro IV by Katsukawa Shunkō
Iwai Hanshiro IV by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612386/iwai-hanshiro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohiro
Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612325/sanogawa-ichimatsu-the-role-otsuru-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Clear-day Mountain Wind of the Fan
The Clear-day Mountain Wind of the Fan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241663/the-clear-day-mountain-wind-the-fanFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Onoe Kikugorō as Tonase, from Kanadehon Chūshingura (Kanadehon Chūshingura, Shosei Onoe Kikugorō no Tonase) by Ippitsusai…
Onoe Kikugorō as Tonase, from Kanadehon Chūshingura (Kanadehon Chūshingura, Shosei Onoe Kikugorō no Tonase) by Ippitsusai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612142/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license