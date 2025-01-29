Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese catjapan cat paintingcat paintingjapan catcatcat japan edopaperpersonWoman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii KiyohiroView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 780 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2503 x 3852 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseSegawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612178/segawa-kikunojo-woman-standing-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612327/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11641528/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseScene from the Play Keisei Kaneni Sakura" by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612164/scene-from-the-play-keisei-kaneni-sakura-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612246/image-samurai-1756-1949Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan from the Myōgaya House by Torii Kiyomasu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612775/courtesan-from-the-myogaya-house-torii-kiyomasuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612889/image-japanese-old-photos-family-crest-1949Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612245/young-lady-summer-attire-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjuro VI as Funa Bansaku,son of Fuwa Banzayemon by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328513/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActor Sawamura Kodenji as a Woman at the Time of the Tanabata Festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185290/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Women in a Room Opening on a Verandahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490864/two-women-room-opening-verandahFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView licenseBandō Hikosaburō II Dressed as a Komuso and Carrying the Flute and Hat by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612197/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView licenseSanjō Kantarō as a Woman Arranging Her Hair Before a Lacquer Mirrorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186113/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBandō Mitsugorō II as Ishii Genzō in the Play "Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga" by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328497/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Man Moving Toward the Right on High Geta and Opening His Umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612318/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseInterior, Three Figures: Sake Partyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612190/interior-three-figures-sake-partyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThree Actorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490860/three-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788655/japan-poster-templateView licenseWoman In Loosened Kimono Coming From the Bathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8146530/woman-loosened-kimono-coming-from-the-bathFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMorita Kanya VIII as Kawachi Kanja, Disguised as Genkaibohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330037/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license