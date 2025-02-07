Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese emperorchinese public domain new yearjapanesechinese public domainjapanese woodcutsakurachinesetorii kiyohiroScene from the Play Keisei Kaneni Sakura" by Torii KiyohiroView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 574 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1866 x 3904 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licensePart of a diptych. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638706/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117906/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseActor Nakamura Kiyosaburō as Oroku of the Yamatoya Teahouse. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653010/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYear of dragon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116539/year-dragon-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612490/image-haiku-1914-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll background, vintage traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042321/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseThe Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll background, vintage traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934116/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseThe Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license3D editable Japanese martial art man remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412621/editable-japanese-martial-art-man-remixView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Kumetaro I as a Oiranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145815/the-actor-nakamura-kumetaro-oiranFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786885/happy-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612327/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042325/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseFive Popular Actors as the Gonin Otoko or Five Otokodate, in Ume Wakana Futaba Soga" by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612818/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041047/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseThe Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV as Sakura Hime, the Cherry Princesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186106/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787686/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IV as Sukeroku in the play "Choseiden Fudan-zakura," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039998/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseChinese cherry blossom flower branch collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397619/chinese-cherry-blossom-flower-branch-collage-elementView licenseThe Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613095/the-actor-arashi-wakano-young-samurai-womans-clothes-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117865/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612162/woman-seated-holding-cat-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseLucky coupon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786843/lucky-coupon-poster-templateView licenseSegawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612178/segawa-kikunojo-woman-standing-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Tohimura Kamezo as a Warrior by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612176/the-actor-tohimura-kamezo-warrior-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll, traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042324/japanese-daruma-doll-traditional-illustration-editable-designView licenseKabuki Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IXhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186144/kabuki-actor-ichimura-uzaemonFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12921162/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseKabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612341/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll, traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037630/japanese-daruma-doll-traditional-illustration-editable-designView licenseDekishima Hanya Seated on a Cherry Tree by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328713/dekishima-hanya-seated-cherry-treeFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540257/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612246/image-samurai-1756-1949Free Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537708/year-tiger-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseActor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612889/image-japanese-old-photos-family-crest-1949Free Image from public domain licenseChinese new year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView licenseOgawa zengorō, ichikawa danjūrō, yamashita kinsaku. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636653/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license