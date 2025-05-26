Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagechikanobujapanese emperorjapanese woodblock prints public domaintumbling blockshashimotowinter on japanese woodblock printsjapanese snowminiature artChildren Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) ChikanobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 609 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3986 x 2023 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938742/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView licenseEmperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962516/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960973/image-paper-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseBlossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185869/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseLeaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCourt Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612363/image-sewing-japan-school-uniform-machineFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseMirror of Portraits of All Sovereigns in the World (Sejō kakkoku shaga teiō kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185861/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView licenseConcert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612210/image-chikanobu-meiji-japanese-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral bistro Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612357/image-cherry-blossom-chikanobu-asian-modern-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseIllustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612378/image-circus-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSnow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView licenseView of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951836/view-the-horse-track-shinobazu-ueno-park-ueno-shinobazu-keiba-zuFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage application Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922157/marriage-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905091/illustration-the-ceremony-issuing-the-constitution-kenpo-happu-shiki-zuFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseWestern Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185868/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893998/bird-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseVisit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185871/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTits on Cherry Branch editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151354/image-flower-animal-leavesView licenseA Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612381/image-hashimoto-violinist-dancing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612234/nobility-the-evening-cool-koki-noryo-zu-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseBird retreat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922107/bird-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration of The Imperial Assembly of the House of Peers (Teikoku gikai kizokuin no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185870/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license