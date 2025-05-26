rawpixel
Children Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Japanese garden Facebook story template
A Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Emperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)
Japanese food poster template
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Spring festival poster template
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Court Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mirror of Portraits of All Sovereigns in the World (Sejō kakkoku shaga teiō kagami)
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Kimono poster template
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Illustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
View of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)
Marriage application Instagram post template, editable text
Illustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)
Kimono Instagram story template
Western Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)
Bird documentary Instagram post template, editable text
A Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Visit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…
Tits on Cherry Branch editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
A Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Nobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Bird retreat Instagram post template, editable text
Illustration of The Imperial Assembly of the House of Peers (Teikoku gikai kizokuin no zu)
