rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingjapanese
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612215/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V, Attired in Voluminous Ceremonial Trousers (Nagabakama)
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V, Attired in Voluminous Ceremonial Trousers (Nagabakama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160421/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612823/the-actor-otani-hiroemon-iii-fish-peddler-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Standing figure of an actor of the Ichikawa family, probably Danjuro IV
Standing figure of an actor of the Ichikawa family, probably Danjuro IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160403/standing-figure-actor-the-ichikawa-family-probably-danjuroFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612938/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon I as a Monk under a Willow Tree by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon I as a Monk under a Willow Tree by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612940/the-actor-nakamura-utaemon-monk-under-willow-tree-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant poster template
Seafood restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752376/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView license
The Actor Otani Hiroyemon III
The Actor Otani Hiroyemon III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160443/the-actor-otani-hiroyemon-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Autumn Evening ( A Poem by Saigyō), from the series Sanseki waka by Katsukawa Shunshō
Autumn Evening ( A Poem by Saigyō), from the series Sanseki waka by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612030/image-ukiyoe-poem-late-evening-autumn-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Danjuro III as an Itinerant Peddler
The Actor Danjuro III as an Itinerant Peddler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160423/the-actor-danjuro-iii-itinerant-peddlerFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Analogy by Katsukawa Shunshō
Analogy by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612037/analogy-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drama of Hikeyahike Kanhiki Dojoji
Drama of Hikeyahike Kanhiki Dojoji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241129/drama-hikeyahike-kanhiki-dojojiFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V in a Shibaraku (Stop Right There!) Role
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V in a Shibaraku (Stop Right There!) Role
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330105/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
The Actors Ichikawa Danjuro I (right) 1660–1704 and Nakamura Denkuro II (left) 1719–1777 in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa…
The Actors Ichikawa Danjuro I (right) 1660–1704 and Nakamura Denkuro II (left) 1719–1777 in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612845/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo as the Peddler Soga no Juro Sukenari by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo as the Peddler Soga no Juro Sukenari by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612139/image-soga-1761-1939Free Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612141/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-yorimasa-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Danjuro IV in the Role of the Monk Mongaku from the Play Hana-zumo Genji-biki by Katsukawa Shunshō
Ichikawa Danjuro IV in the Role of the Monk Mongaku from the Play Hana-zumo Genji-biki by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611882/image-fox-japanese-monkFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō V in the Role of Shiromasu-baba
Ichikawa Danjūrō V in the Role of Shiromasu-baba
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330040/ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-shiromasu-babaFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Fourth Ichikawa Danjuro in the Role of Yahei-byoe Munekiyo
The Fourth Ichikawa Danjuro in the Role of Yahei-byoe Munekiyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328695/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license