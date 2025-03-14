Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapanWild Geese Flying Down the Sumida River by Suzuki HarunobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 904 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2935 x 3898 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSnowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241622/snowFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Young People by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612252/two-young-people-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Girls Play the Finger Game of Kitsume Ken by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612312/two-girls-play-the-finger-game-kitsume-ken-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTetsukuri no Tamagawa, from the series, "Six Tama Rivers" (Mu Tamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103847/photo-image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe First Day of Spring (Risshun), from the series Fashionable Poetic Immortals of the Four Seasons (Fūzoku shiki Kasen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241056/image-clouds-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese Bush Warbler by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612319/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThree Courtesans by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226344/three-courtesans-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseA Young Man and Woman with a Shamisen; Monk Saigyō, from a series alluding to the Three Evening Poems (Sanseki waka) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612749/image-famous-japanese-art-medieval-woodcut-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Man and Woman Caught in the Rain while Enjoying Cherry Blossoms (Sakura-gari) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612921/image-merriment-intercourse-poem-cherry-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBook of Ehon Ginsekai (The World in Silver) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139370/book-ehon-ginsekai-the-world-silver-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesan Kasugano Writing a Letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099812/the-courtesan-kasugano-writing-letterFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Actor Ōtani Tomoemon in the Role of Ono Sadakurō, from the series Image of Actors on Stage by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612897/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Courtesan Itsuhata with Her Pipehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185282/the-courtesan-itsuhata-with-her-pipeFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612848/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Kataoka Nizaemon in Ceremonial Robes of Green and Pink, Drawing His Sword by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185966/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Women Playing Kitsune-ken (Fox Game) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612269/young-women-playing-kitsune-ken-fox-game-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWhite Rain at Shōno by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611628/white-rain-shono-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseŌi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611638/utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license