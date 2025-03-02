Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese cranejapanese public domain cranekabukipaperhandartjapanese artblackThe Actor Tatsuoka Hisagiku in the Role of KurenaiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 621 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2029 x 3923 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232799/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseActor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612889/image-japanese-old-photos-family-crest-1949Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actor, attributed to Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186198/kabuki-actor-attributed-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559804/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565050/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō II in the Scene "Wait a Moment" (Shibaraku) by Torii Kiyotadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186125/image-modern-art-kabuki-japanese-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11566040/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseSegawa Kikunojō II by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612360/segawa-kikunojo-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV as Sakura Hime, the Cherry Princesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186106/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562785/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I Standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157029/the-actor-sanogawa-ichimatsu-standingFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView licenseActor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330036/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseActor Sawamura Kodenji as a Woman at the Time of the Tanabata Festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185290/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseKabuki Actor Morita Kan’ya VIII as the Palanquin-Bearer in the Play A Medley of Tales of Revenge (Katakiuchi noriaibanashi)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328475/image-paper-hands-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736541/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseActor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330039/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736531/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseActor Ichikawa Yaozo III as a Courtesan's Attendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183779/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736560/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Takenojo VIII in the Role of a Puppeteer, showing Puppets to a Courtesan by Torii Kiyomasu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612922/image-japanese-background-street-vintage-1914Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7847663/japanese-theater-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseSegawa Tomisaburō II as Yadorigi in the Play "Hana Ayame Bunroku Soga"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330033/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612245/young-lady-summer-attire-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715855/unique-poster-templateView licenseYoung Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612327/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074333/unique-blog-banner-templateView licenseSanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612246/image-samurai-1756-1949Free Image from public domain licenseBe unique Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074346/unique-facebook-story-templateView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186123/printFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074334/unique-instagram-post-templateView licenseJewel River at Ide (Ide no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612362/jewel-river-ide-ide-tamagawa-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license