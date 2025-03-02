rawpixel
The Actor Tatsuoka Hisagiku in the Role of Kurenai
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Kabuki Actor, attributed to Torii Kiyonobu I
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
Ichikawa Danjūrō II in the Scene "Wait a Moment" (Shibaraku) by Torii Kiyotada
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
Segawa Kikunojō II by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV as Sakura Hime, the Cherry Princess
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I Standing
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosuke
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Actor Sawamura Kodenji as a Woman at the Time of the Tanabata Festival
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Kabuki Actor Morita Kan’ya VIII as the Palanquin-Bearer in the Play A Medley of Tales of Revenge (Katakiuchi noriaibanashi)…
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as a Courtesan's Attendant
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
The Actor Ichimura Takenojo VIII in the Role of a Puppeteer, showing Puppets to a Courtesan by Torii Kiyomasu I
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Segawa Tomisaburō II as Yadorigi in the Play "Hana Ayame Bunroku Soga"
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Young Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Be unique poster template
Young Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohiro
Be unique blog banner template
Sanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsu
Be unique Facebook story template
Be unique Instagram post template
Jewel River at Ide (Ide no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
