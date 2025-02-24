rawpixel
A Courtesan Followed by Two Girl Attendants by Nishikawa Sukenobu
courtesanjapanese wood artpaperbookspersonartjapanese artvintage
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Courtesan Followed by a Girl Attendant Carrying a Doll by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612303/courtesan-followed-girl-attendant-carrying-doll-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Courtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three Courtesans by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226344/three-courtesans-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain license
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
The Courtesan Nanakoshi of the Ōgiya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611808/image-japanese-poster-1939-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
A Young Warrior on Horseback Looking at Two Girls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612377/young-warrior-horseback-looking-two-girlsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Young People by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612252/two-young-people-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611771/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Snow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241622/snowFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
The Brine Maidens of Suma (Shiokumi, Suma) by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612630/the-brine-maidens-suma-shiokumi-suma-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Scene in Nakasu, a District of Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611807/scene-nakasu-district-edo-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Three Women on a Veranda by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612203/three-women-veranda-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
A Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Japanese Bush Warbler by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612319/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Viewing the Bush Clover at Hagidera by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611631/viewing-the-bush-clover-hagidera-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612799/unidentified-actor-stands-with-open-fan-his-hand-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612938/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license