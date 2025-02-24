Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecourtesanjapanese wood artpaperbookspersonartjapanese artvintageA Courtesan Followed by Two Girl Attendants by Nishikawa SukenobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 866 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3870 x 2794 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Courtesan Followed by a Girl Attendant Carrying a Doll by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612303/courtesan-followed-girl-attendant-carrying-doll-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseCourtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Courtesans by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226344/three-courtesans-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseKabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licenseThe Courtesan Nanakoshi of the Ōgiya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611808/image-japanese-poster-1939-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseA Young Warrior on Horseback Looking at Two Girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612377/young-warrior-horseback-looking-two-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Young People by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612252/two-young-people-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611771/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseThe Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSnowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241622/snowFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseThe Brine Maidens of Suma (Shiokumi, Suma) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612630/the-brine-maidens-suma-shiokumi-suma-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseScene in Nakasu, a District of Edo by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611807/scene-nakasu-district-edo-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThree Women on a Veranda by Chōbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612203/three-women-veranda-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseA Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese Bush Warbler by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612319/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseViewing the Bush Clover at Hagidera by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611631/viewing-the-bush-clover-hagidera-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseNature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612799/unidentified-actor-stands-with-open-fan-his-hand-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612938/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license