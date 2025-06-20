rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Interior, Three Figures: Sake Party
Save
Edit Image
sake artjapanese sakepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Art studio exhibition poster template
Art studio exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790757/art-studio-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Two Women in a Room Opening on a Verandah
Two Women in a Room Opening on a Verandah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490864/two-women-room-opening-verandahFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788655/japan-poster-templateView license
Young Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Young Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612245/young-lady-summer-attire-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad blog banner template
Teahouse cafe ad blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785706/teahouse-cafe-blog-banner-templateView license
Young Man Moving Toward the Right on High Geta and Opening His Umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Young Man Moving Toward the Right on High Geta and Opening His Umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612318/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Young Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohiro
Young Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612327/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Visit Tokyo blog banner template
Visit Tokyo blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785736/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView license
Sanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsu
Sanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612246/image-samurai-1756-1949Free Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bandō Hikosaburō II Dressed as a Komuso and Carrying the Flute and Hat by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Bandō Hikosaburō II Dressed as a Komuso and Carrying the Flute and Hat by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612197/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Funa Bansaku,son of Fuwa Banzayemon by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Funa Bansaku,son of Fuwa Banzayemon by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328513/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Morita Kanya VIII as Kawachi Kanja, Disguised as Genkaibo
Morita Kanya VIII as Kawachi Kanja, Disguised as Genkaibo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330037/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosuke
Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330036/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330039/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Osagawa Tsuneyo II as the hairdresser O-Roku
Osagawa Tsuneyo II as the hairdresser O-Roku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328519/osagawa-tsuneyo-the-hairdresser-o-rokuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohiro
Woman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612162/woman-seated-holding-cat-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Young Man as a Seller of Love Prophecies
A Young Man as a Seller of Love Prophecies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8158457/young-man-seller-love-propheciesFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Lovers Beside Flowering Autumn Grasses by Hishikawa Moronobu
Lovers Beside Flowering Autumn Grasses by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582352/lovers-beside-flowering-autumn-grasses-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman with Toys for the Boys' Festival
Woman with Toys for the Boys' Festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185268/woman-with-toys-for-the-boys-festivalFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Bandō Mitsugorō II as Ishii Genzō in the Play "Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga" by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Bandō Mitsugorō II as Ishii Genzō in the Play "Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga" by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328497/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Miyako Dennai III, the Stage Manager of the Metropolitan Theater (Miyako-za)
Miyako Dennai III, the Stage Manager of the Metropolitan Theater (Miyako-za)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330038/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Bandō Hikosaburō III in the Role of Obiya Chōemon and Iwai Hanshiro IV in the Role of Shinanoya Ohan, from the Play…
Bandō Hikosaburō III in the Role of Obiya Chōemon and Iwai Hanshiro IV in the Role of Shinanoya Ohan, from the Play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328517/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license