Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagesnailpaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaincherryjapaneseCherry Blossoms and a Snail by Unidentified artistView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3797 x 2947 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSouvenirs Covered with Wrapping Cloth by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612206/souvenirs-covered-with-wrapping-cloth-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStill Life; Design of Yogoyomi; Pictorial Calendar by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582358/still-life-design-yogoyomi-pictorial-calendar-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherry blossom illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670563/vintage-cherry-blossom-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat Bowl with Eggs by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612224/flat-bowl-with-eggs-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherry blossom illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670744/vintage-cherry-blossom-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourtesan and New Year Decoration by Katsukawa Shunteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582367/courtesan-and-new-year-decoration-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMan and Woman in Court Costume by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612699/man-and-woman-court-costume-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseRat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582351/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePurple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8434820/purple-vintage-bird-beige-paper-texture-background-editable-designView licenseWhite Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612220/white-rat-and-bundles-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546017/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseScissors for Flower Arrangement with a Bag by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612722/scissors-for-flower-arrangement-with-bag-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7745045/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612654/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licensePurple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7742635/purple-vintage-bird-beige-paper-texture-background-editable-designView licenseVase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612653/vase-and-kitchen-knife-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral frame, purple background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704288/aesthetic-floral-frame-purple-background-editable-designView licenseA Whetstone with a Razor, and an Envelope for a Present by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612556/whetstone-with-razor-and-envelope-for-present-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral background, yellow frame design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718531/aesthetic-floral-background-yellow-frame-design-editable-designView licenseYoung Pine Trees on a Stand and a Ceremonial Crown with Long Hangings by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612766/image-japanese-18th-19th-century-1929Free Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral background, yellow frame design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910428/aesthetic-floral-background-yellow-frame-design-editable-designView licenseMan and a Woman in Court Dress by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582373/man-and-woman-court-dress-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral frame, purple background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910391/aesthetic-floral-frame-purple-background-editable-designView licenseCherry Blossoms and Court Hat by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612664/cherry-blossoms-and-court-hat-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhite Mice Playing by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185885/white-mice-playing-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612555/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourtesan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseYamabuki Flowers (kerria japonica) by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612497/yamabuki-flowers-kerria-japonica-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSetting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license