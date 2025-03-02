rawpixel
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cranes at Tsurugaoka Hachimangō Shrine in Kamakura by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
japanese cranejapanese wood block prints public domainrain on japanese woodblock printsmonthly calendarvintage calendarpaperbooksart
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
The Heian Court Calligrapher Ono no Tōfū (894–966); “Calligraphy Brush” (Fude), from Four Friends of the Writing Table for…
Emperor Xuanzong (Japanese: Genso) and Daoist Magician Lo Gongyuan Arising from an Inkstone; Ink" (Sumi), from Four Friends…
Nuji (Japanese: Joki; female attendant who compiled writings by Daoist sages); Paper" (Kami), from Four Friends of the…
The Chinese Calligrapher Boying (Japanese: Hakuei; also known as the Sage of Cursive Script"); "Inkstone" (Suzuri), from…
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Books from Kanazawa Library” (Kanazawa Bunko) and “Foreign Cat of Shōmyōji…
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Genroku-style Courtesan
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Costume for the Butterfly Dance (Kochō no mai) by Kubo Shunman
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Plum Tree in Bloom by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
